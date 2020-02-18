Yankees' Aaron Judge: Shut down from hitting
Judge's shoulder soreness is considered minor, but he's shut down from hitting for about a week and won't play in the Yankees' spring opener Saturday against Toronto, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Judge has been feeling soreness for a few weeks, but an MRI didn't reveal any major issues. The outfielder's start to the regular season isn't expected to be delayed, and the Yankees are framing the issue as simply an abundance of caution, but it's certainly not a good sign to see Judge's shoulder barking already at the start of camp.
