Yankees' Aaron Judge: Sits out Sunday

Judge isn't in Sunday's lineup against the Mets, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's tilt, and although he suffered a minor thumb injury during Friday's game, his absence from the lineup doesn't appear injury related. He'll be replaced in right field by Giancarlo Stanton, who's slated to bat second.

