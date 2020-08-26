Judge is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Braves.

He was reinstated from the injured list Tuesday and was originally in that lineup as the designated hitter before the game got postponed, so this is mildly concerning. That said, it would not be surprising if the Yankees planned on sitting him for one half of Wednesday's twin bill, so as long as he is in the lineup for the nightcap, we can assume nothing has changed with regards to his health. Mike Tauchman is starting in right field while Mike Ford is the designated hitter in the matinee.