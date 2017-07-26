Judge is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Reds.

Judge has started each of the past five games and is slashing just .171/.340/.317 since the All-Star break, so the team will give him a chance to clear his head for Wednesday's matinee. The recent regression in the rookie's overall numbers is to be partly expected after a monster first half of the season, but he should continue to be a top fantasy asset while he looks to build on his 32 home runs. Clint Frazier takes over right field in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast