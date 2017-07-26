Yankees' Aaron Judge: Sitting out Wednesday
Judge is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Reds.
Judge has started each of the past five games and is slashing just .171/.340/.317 since the All-Star break, so the team will give him a chance to clear his head for Wednesday's matinee. The recent regression in the rookie's overall numbers is to be partly expected after a monster first half of the season, but he should continue to be a top fantasy asset while he looks to build on his 32 home runs. Clint Frazier takes over right field in his stead.
