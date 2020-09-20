Judge is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Manager Aaron Boone choreographed this move, saying Friday that he expected to sit Judge for the finale in Boston. The team is understandably being cautious after Judge aggravated his calf injury immediately upon his initial return in late August. Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier start for the Yankees from left to right.
