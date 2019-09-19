Play

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Sitting Thursday as precaution

Judge is out of Thursday's lineup as a precaution following him landing on his shoulder during a diving catch Wednesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

He will not be sent for tests, so it sounds like Judge should be back in Friday's lineup after this rest day. Manager Aaron Boone informed Judge on Wednesday night that he would not be in Thursday's lineup. Clint Frazier is starting in right field in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories