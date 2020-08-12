Judge will be absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to lower-body tightness, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The injury doesn't appear to be a major one, as Judge reportedly wanted to play, but the Yankees are being overly cautious and won't want to let tightness turn into a more serious injury for a player who has dealt with his fair share of absences over his five-year career. It's not clear where precisely Judge's ailment is, with manager Aaron Boone mentioning his hips, hamstrings and calves, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. The Yankees have a scheduled off day Thursday, so two straight days of rest could be enough for Judge to return to action Friday against Boston.