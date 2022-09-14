Judge went 3-for-4 with two homers, two RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's extra-inning win over Boston.

The AL MVP candidate had a huge day at the plate Tuesday as he tied the game up at 3-3 with a solo shot in the sixth inning, and after the Red Sox responded with a run of their own, he launched another solo shot to tie the game at 4-4. The multi-home run game was his 10th of the season and gives him a league best 57 home runs. He also now has a 10-game hitting streak, during which he is 19-for-37 with six home runs, 11 runs scored and 10 RBI.