Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slated to play Saturday
Judge (thumb) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
Judge underwent X-rays Saturday morning, but they came back negative and he should be good to go, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports. Judge has gone 1-for-16 with a home run and three RBI over his last four games.
