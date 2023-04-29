Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters before Saturday's game against the Rangers that Judge has a slight strain at the top of his hip, and the team will wait a couple of days to see if he can continue to improve before placing him on the injured list, Jack Curry of YES Networkreports.

Boone told reporters that they're hopeful to make a decision on whether Judge needs to be removed from the active roster by Monday. Judge underwent an MRI before Friday's game, and it revealed a strain that will keep the outfielder out of action, but does not appear to be significant enough to cause a long-term leave of absence. That being said, fantasy managers should be prepared for Judge to miss another couple of games, at the very least.