Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in a 9-6 win over Minnesota on Wednesday.

The slugger gave New York a quick lead, slamming a solo shot to left field in the first inning. He also doubled to lead off the third and came around to score on Giancarlo Stanton's three-run homer. Judge's 15 homers on the season are tied for seventh-most in MLB.