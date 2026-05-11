Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Brewers on Sunday.

Judge put New York ahead early with a solo blast to right field in the first inning. It was his fourth homer through 10 games so far in May and his 16th overall this season, tied with Kyle Schwarber for the MLB lead. Judge also ranks third in the league in OPS (1.043), is tied for sixth in RBI (30) and ranks sixth in walks (32).