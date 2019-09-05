Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs 20th homer
Judge went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
His third-inning blast off Lance Lynn would prove to be all the offense the Yankees's staff would need on the night. Judge missed two months earlier this season with an oblique strain but he's been making up for lost time lately, hitting .317 over his last 15 games with eight long balls and 12 RBI, and the power surge has allowed him to reach 20 homers for the third straight season.
