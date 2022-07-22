Judge went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against Houston.

Judge batted third and drew a walk in addition to taking a hit-by-pitch over four plate appearances in the matinee, then moved up to the leadoff spot for the nightcap. He was the team's designated hitter in both contests, and his lone hit in the twin bill was a 410-foot, three-run blast in the ninth inning of Game 2. Judge leads the majors with 34 long balls on the campaign and could challenge the career-high 52 homers he slugged in 2017.