Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two total RBI in the Yankees' season-opening defeat of the Giants on Thursday.

After setting a new single-season AL home run record in 2022, the $360 million slugger kicked off his 2023 campaign with a first-inning bomb to center off Giants ace Logan Webb. Judge then drove in Jose Trevino with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh as New York cruised to a 5-0 victory on Opening Day in the Bronx. The current pace for Judge this year: 162 HR and 324 RBI.