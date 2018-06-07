Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs game-winning homer in extras Wednesday

Judge went 1-for-5 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-0 extra-innings win over the Blue jays.

After the two teams traded goose eggs for 12 innings, Judge and Giancarlo Stanton finally broke the game open in the 13th with back-to-back homers. Judge now has 17 long balls on the season to go along with a solid .274/.401/.566 slash line.