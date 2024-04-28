Judge went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in a 15-3 win against the Brewers on Saturday.

Judge contributed to New York's demolition of Milwaukee on Saturday with a 417-foot, two-run blast to center field in the sixth inning. It was just the fifth homer of the year for the slugger, who is off to a slow start with a .190/.326/.390 slash line through 128 plate appearances. Judge's .200 ISO is easily on pace for his lowest mark over any full season of his big-league career.