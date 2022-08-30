Judge went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Monday's loss to the Angels.

Judge was issued a free pass in two of his first three plate appearances, but he took advantage of being pitched to in the eighth inning, belting a 434-foot solo shot off Ryan Tepera. The long ball was the 50th of the season for the big slugger, giving him the second 50-homer season of his career. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Judge joins Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle as the only Yankees players to have multiple seasons of 50-plus home runs.