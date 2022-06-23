Judge went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs Wednesday in a 5-4 victory versus Tampa Bay.
Judge accounted for the Yankees' first run with his solo homer off Shane Baz in the fourth inning, and he belted another solo shot to pull New York within a run in the seventh. The slugger had been in a minor power drought at the plate with no homers over his past six games entering Wednesday -- incredibly, that was his second-longest span of games without a long ball this season. Judge leads all major-leaguers with 27 home runs on the campaign, six more than his closest competitors (Yordan Alvarez and Mike Trout with 21 apiece).