Yankees' Aaron Judge: Smacks sixth homer
Judge went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Judge's home run was a two-out, two-run shot in the third inning off Marcus Stroman. The slugger is starting the year by posting numbers even better than those that earned him a second-place finish in the AL MVP race last season, hitting .338/.472/.634 through 89 plate appearances. His .419 BABIP suggests things will cool off somewhat, though his ability to absolutely crush the ball lends itself to higher-than-average BABIPs, as his career figure stands at .356.
