Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Judge has been on a power tear lately, racking up five homers over his last six games. His long ball Sunday gives him 48 homers on the year, two away from reaching the half-century mark for the fourth time in his career. The superstar outfielder has added a .326/.447/.678 slash line with 102 RBI, 123 runs scored, 11 stolen bases, 28 doubles and two triples across 139 games in an MVP-caliber campaign.