Yankees' Aaron Judge: Smashes two bombs
Judge went 2-for-3 with a pair of homers, three RBI and two runs in a 6-4 victory against the Orioles on Saturday.
While he has a hit in seven of the eight games he's played in this season, Judge still hasn't been quite himself mostly because he entered Saturday with only one extra-base hit. Well, with the two homers, Judge's slugging percentage rose from .308 to .516. He also possesses a .290 average (9-for-31) with two homers, six RBI, five runs and one stolen base in eight games this season.
