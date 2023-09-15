Judge went 1-for-2 with a grand slam and three walks in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader split with Boston.

Judge went 0-for-4 in the matinee but struck quickly in Game 2, following a first-inning walk with a grand slam in the second. The Red Sox mostly avoided him thereafter, walking the slugger in two of his final three plate appearances, including once intentionally. Prior to the grand slam, Judge had been mired in a slump that saw him go 5-for-34 without a homer or RBI over his previous 10 games.