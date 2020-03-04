Yankees' Aaron Judge: Soreness shifts to pectoral

Judge's soreness has shifted from his right shoulder to his right pectoral muscle, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Team doctors have thus far been unable to identify the cause of Judge's pain, resulting in more tests and an uncertain timeline for the star outfielder. With Opening Day just over three weeks away, Yankees officials -- including general manager Brian Cashman -- have expressed the expectation that Judge will not be ready for the start of the season.