Yankees' Aaron Judge: Starting at DH on Wednesday
Judge (shoulder) will receive playing time as the Yankees' designated hitter in Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
It was recently reported that Judge's shoulder wasn't expected to be fully healthy until Opening Day. Despite this, he'll still see playing time over the course of the spring, although the team will surely be careful not to rush him back to action. New York is opting to have Judge serve as the DH on Wednesday so that Giancarlo Stanton can receive a start in right field, then will deploy Judge in right for Friday's matchup with the Braves.
