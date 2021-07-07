Judge went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 12-1 win over the Mariners.

Judge reached on a fielder's choice in the second and ended up stealing his first base of the year before eventually coming around to score. The 29-year-old came up to bat again the following inning and drove an RBI-double out to deep center field to put the Yankees up 8-0. Judge is slashing .285/.378/.522 with 19 homers, 44 RBI, 47 runs scored and a 43:86 BB:K over 336 plate appearances. He was recently named a starter in what will be the third All-Star Game appearance of his career.