Yankees' Aaron Judge: Still experiencing pain

Judge continues to feel pain in his right wrist, although he's scheduled to take outdoor batting practice in Minnesota later in the week, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Judge took some swings off a tee outside Saturday without issue, and although he's still feeling pain in his wrist, he'll move forward in his rehab. If batting practice goes well, he's expected to embark on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. More news on his status should be revealed following his next hitting session.