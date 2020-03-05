Yankees' Aaron Judge: Still eyeing Opening Day return

Judge (pectoral/shoulder) said Thursday that he's scheduled to undergo additional tests in the coming days and isn't yet willing to rule himself out for Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Since Opening Day is still three weeks away and Judge estimated that he would need only about 30 competitive at-bats in spring or simulated games to gear up for the season, the outfielder believes that the door isn't closed on him being ready by late March, even though general manager Brian Cashman admitted that it's an unlikely outcome. Before Judge can even resume workouts, however, doctors will first need to determine the exact nature of his injury. More clarity on that front could come after the latest round of tests, but for now, the Yankees are describing Judge's injury as right shoulder and right pectoral discomfort.