Yankees' Aaron Judge: Still not ready for BP
Judge (shoulder) didn't take part in batting practice during Thursday's workout, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.
Though he was held out of hitting drills for the third day in a row, Judge isn't being shut down completely while he works through the sore right shoulder. He played catch from a distance of about 90 feet Wednesday, and manager Aaron Boone said Judge should be ready to resume swinging a bat within the next couple of days. Assuming the discomfort in Judge's shoulder subsides as anticipated, he should be ready to make his Grapefruit League debut at some point next week or in early March.
