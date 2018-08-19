Yankees' Aaron Judge: Still not swinging

Judge (wrist) still has not resumed swinging, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Judge had his wrist wrapped following Sunday's game and said that he's still dealing with pain in the area because it's still healing. The slugger will remain without a concrete timetable for his return until he's able to resume swinging, though that will only happen when the pain in his wrist has fully subsided.

