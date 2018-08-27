Yankees' Aaron Judge: Still not swinging at full strength

Manager Aaron Boone said Judge (wrist) is still not swinging or throwing at full strength, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Judge is apparently having issues with the turning and whipping action of the wrist. The Yankees are hoping to have him back sometime between Sept. 6 and Sept. 13, though that timetable could ultimately get pushed back if his wrist keeps giving him trouble. While Judge's recovery is moving much slower than expected, Boone noted that he's confident the outfielder will be back at full strength this season.