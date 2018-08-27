Yankees' Aaron Judge: Still not swinging at full strength
Manager Aaron Boone said Judge (wrist) is still not swinging or throwing at full strength, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Judge is apparently having issues with the turning and whipping action of the wrist. The Yankees are hoping to have him back sometime between Sept. 6 and Sept. 13, though that timetable could ultimately get pushed back if his wrist keeps giving him trouble. While Judge's recovery is moving much slower than expected, Boone noted that he's confident the outfielder will be back at full strength this season.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Experiencing pain in wrist•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Well behind original timetable•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Still not swinging•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Fails to take swings•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Plays catch, could resume swinging bat Friday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Receives cortisone shot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...