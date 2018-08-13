Yankees' Aaron Judge: Still not swinging
Judge (wrist) still has not resumed swinging, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.
Judge has been doing work in the pool and is expected to get some tests done in the coming days to determine how his fractured wrist is healing. An updated timetable for his recovery will hopefully come forth after he's reevaluated.
