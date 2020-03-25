Yankees' Aaron Judge: Still weeks from re-evaluation

Judge is still waiting the stress fracture in his first right rib to heal and won't be re-evaluated for a few more weeks, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The injury, which dates back to last September, was only diagnosed in early March. He's expected to avoid surgery, but that doesn't mean he'll be back on the field any time soon. There's no guarantee he's cleared to resume baseball activities when he's eventually re-evaluated, and once he is, he'll need a full preseason buildup before he's ready for game action. Whether he winds up ready to return before baseball itself is ready to return remains to be seen.