Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after Friday's loss to the Rangers that the MRI on Judge's hip showed "something", but the team doctor will weigh in before any decision is made in regards to being placed on the injured list, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Boone did say that a trip to the injured list for Judge is possible, but cautioned it was too early to determine his status. The reigning MVP is expected to miss at least one more game at least regardless of the decision, but an update on just how much time Judge will miss will likely be available before Saturday's game against Texas.