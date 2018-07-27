Yankees' Aaron Judge: Suffers chip fracture in wrist, out at least three weeks
Judge suffered a chip fracture in his right wrist and will be shut down from swinging a bat for roughly three weeks. He is not believed to require surgery.
This is a crushing blow for the Yankee slugger, who suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat Thursday. He was sent for an MRI at a nearby hospital after X-rays at Yankee Stadium were inconclusive. With the three week timeline to start swinging a bat again, Judge will likely be out until mid-to-late August. With Judge sidelined, Giancarlo Stanton figures to handle regular right field duties. The club's overall outfield depth is being tested with not only Judge sidelined, but also Clint Frazier (concussion) and Jacoby Ellsbury (hip). Fortunately, Frazier is close to a return, although there isn't a firm target date. Toss in Gary Sanchez' absence due to a groin injury and the Yankees' offensive depth is suddenly thinned out.
