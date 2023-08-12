Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in a 9-4 win over Miami on Friday.

Judge clobbered a ball over the centerfield wall for a 464-foot solo shot in the third inning. It was his second homer in his past three games and his 22nd of the campaign. Since coming off a lengthy stay on the injured list July 28, Judge has slashed .256/.473/.513 with three home runs, five RBI and seven runs. Pitchers aren't giving him much to hit, as he's posted a 29.1 percent walk rate (against a 21.8 percent strikeout rate) over that stretch.