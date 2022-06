Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in the Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Angels.

Judge hit one of four Yankees homers in the first game of the twin bill, going deep to left field in the third inning. The slugger went 0-for-3 with a walk in the nightcap. Judge leads MLB with 19 homers on the campaign, and he is slashing .303/.374/.659 with 39 RBI, 40 runs and three stolen bases.