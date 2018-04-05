Judge went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Rays.

It was Judge's first homer of the season after leading the American League with 52 a year ago. He was one of three Yankees to hit a two-run bomb in Wednesday's win, joining fellow sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez. The 25-year-old, who is hitting .286/.444/.476 through six games this season, has now collected three hits and all three of his RBI on the year in the previous two games.