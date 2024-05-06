Judge went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Sunday's 5-2 victory versus Detroit.

A day after he was ejected from a game for the first time in his career, Judge belted a solo shot off Tarik Skubal in his first at-bat of the contest. The slugger added a sixth-inning double to notch just his second game with multiple extra-base hits this season. Judge is still slashing a meager .220/.350/.439 on the campaign, but he's batting .355 with three of his seven homers and seven of his 20 RBI over his past nine games.