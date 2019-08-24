Yankees' Aaron Judge: Swats solo shot
Judge went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI single and two total runs scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the Dodgers.
Judge started the scoring with his solo shot off Hyun-Jin Ryu in the third inning. The right fielder then scored on Didi Gregorius' grand slam in the fifth inning and plated Mike Ford with an eighth-inning single. Judge has gone heated up recently, going 10-for-25 (.400) over his last six games with two homers, five runs scored and four RBI. For the year, the 27-year-old is batting .270/.387/.474 with 14 homers, 36 RBI and 51 runs scored in 73 games.
