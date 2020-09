Judge went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer Tuesday to defeat the Indians in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round.

Judge opened the game by cranking a two-run homer in the first inning off Shane Bieber, following a leadoff single from DJ LeMahieu. The 28-year-old slashed .257/.336/.554 throughout the 2020 regular season with an impressive 142 OPS+.