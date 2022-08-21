Judge went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays.
New York again failed to produce much offense, but Judge managed to notch his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 8. The slugger also swiped second base in the third inning, adding to what is already a career-high theft total. The Yankees are in a swoon right now due largely to a recently tepid offense, and Judge hasn't been immune to the slide. Including Saturday, he has gone 4-for-27 with no homers over his past eight contests.