Yankees' Aaron Judge: Takes dry swings
Judge (oblique) took soft dry swings prior to Tuesday's game, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.
This barely qualifies as Judge beginning to take swings, but it's still a step in the right direction. He played catch and was able to run on the field Monday. His activation is not imminent, but he continues to make solid progress.
