Yankees' Aaron Judge: Takes on-field batting practice
Judge (wrist) took batting practice on the field prior to Monday's series opener against the Twins, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
This is an encouraging sign for the slugger, who was able to take outdoor batting practice for the first time since injuring his wrist near the end of July. Judge was able to take five rounds of BP, and he didn't appear to show any signs of discomfort during or after, according to Boland. The Yankees will obviously wait and see how he feels in the coming days before determining his next step, but he could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment within the week if everything checks out OK.
