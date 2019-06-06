Yankees' Aaron Judge: Takes on-field BP

Judge (oblique) took on-field batting practice Thursday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

This is a step in the right direction for Judge, who had been limited to hitting in the cage prior to Thursday's outdoor BP session. Assuming the slugger continues to progress without any setbacks, there's a chance Judge could rejoin the Yankees ahead of their series against the Red Sox in London, which begins June 29.

More News
Our Latest Stories