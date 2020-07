Judge (neck) was feeling better Monday and was able to take some swings, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge has been limited over the past several days while battling neck stiffness, but he had a better range of motion Monday and was able to work in the batting cage and in the weight room. Manager Aaron Boone was unsure whether Judge would be able to play in Tuesday's intrasquad game, but the 27-year-old's progression Monday was certainly an encouraging step.