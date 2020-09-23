Judge went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and one RBI during Tuesday's 12-1 win over the Blue Jays.
The 28-year-old entered the game 2-for-17 with seven strikeouts since returning from the injured list last week, but he smacked three singles and came around to score each time Tuesday. Judge has a .276/.330/.609 slash line with nine homers, 21 runs and 21 RBI through 23 games this season.
