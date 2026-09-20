Judge said Saturday that he didn't know the grade of his calf strain, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports. "I gotta talk to the trainers and figure that out," Judge said.

"It doesn't matter what grade it is," manager Aaron Boone said, as the Yankees continue to offer little information regarding Judge's new injury. The one detail that was disclosed is that Judge is dealing with a strain of the soleus muscle, which is crucial to running and hitting, making it more difficult to play through than some other types of calf injuries. Judge added that he'd like to be back by the postseason. "That's definitely the plan," Judge said.