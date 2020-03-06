Yankees' Aaron Judge: Tests reveal stress fracture
Judge is dealing with a stress fracture in his first right rib, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Judge had been out with soreness in his shoulder/pectoral area since the start of camp. He'd since resumed hitting and throwing, but the Yankees remained frustrated by their inability to discover the source of the problem. That's finally changed Friday, though drafters who took a chance on Judge despite the injury likely aren't happy to hear the news. Judge will be re-evaluated after two weeks of rest, with surgery potentially required, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. That timeline should officially rule Judge out for Opening Day, but his expected return date won't be clear until that two-week period is up.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Still eyeing Opening Day return•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Soreness shifts to pectoral•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Unlikely to play Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Optimism abounds Sunday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: MRI negative despite new discomfort•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Undergoing tests•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Auction tips, strategies, guidelines
If you're new to Fantasy Baseball auctions or are just looking to get better at them, Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Grisham
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Miguel Cabrera a sleeper?
While Dylan Cease and Yusei Kikuchi are dominating, Nick Solak and Tom Murphy have new clarity...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...