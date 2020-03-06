Yankees' Aaron Judge: Tests reveal stress fracture

Judge is dealing with a stress fracture in his first right rib, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Judge had been out with soreness in his shoulder/pectoral area since the start of camp. He'd since resumed hitting and throwing, but the Yankees remained frustrated by their inability to discover the source of the problem. That's finally changed Friday, though drafters who took a chance on Judge despite the injury likely aren't happy to hear the news. Judge will be re-evaluated after two weeks of rest, with surgery potentially required, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. That timeline should officially rule Judge out for Opening Day, but his expected return date won't be clear until that two-week period is up.