Play

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Tests show slight improvement

Judge's CT scan on his right rib showed slight improvement in his stress fracture Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The initial reports sound generally encouraging, though they didn't come with a clear timeline for Judge's return to action. He's set to have another test in a couple weeks, at which point his target return date may become clearer. The scan also revealed that Judge had been dealing with a previously unreported collapsed lung, though that issue has apparently completely healed and isn't expected to affect him moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories